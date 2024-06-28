From Sri Lankan Forests to Global Carbon Markets: Suraj Vanniarachchy's Journey

Suraj Vanniarachchy's path to becoming a key player in Macquarie's Global Carbon team is anything but ordinary. Driven by a lifelong passion for nature, Suraj's career has taken him from his native Sri Lanka to the forefront of international carbon project development.

A Childhood Rooted in Nature

Born and raised in Sri Lanka, Suraj's connection to the environment began at a young age. "Growing up in Sri Lanka meant that my childhood was surrounded by greenery and the ocean," he says. Weekend trips to jungles, nature parks, and beaches instilled a deep appreciation for the beauty and vulnerability of nature. This connection played a defining role in his decision to pursue a degree in forestry and environmental science, setting him apart from his peers who aspired to more conventional careers in medicine or chemistry.

A Career Takes Flight

Suraj's journey in the carbon space began when his uncle introduced him to the nascent field of carbon trading. "He called me and said, 'Look, there's this new thing called carbon trading, it's very new to Sri Lanka, there's this consulting company, and I think you should apply,'" Suraj recalls. This nudge launched a fulfilling career in carbon project development, taking him across the globe and leading him to prestigious positions on climate advisory groups and committees.

Suraj's passion lies in contributing to solutions for the climate crisis through responsible growth in the voluntary carbon markets. He acknowledges that carbon credits and finance are just one piece of the puzzle, "At Macquarie, we know that carbon credits and carbon finance are not the only solutions; they are methods that must be used in conjunction with measures such as emissions reductions to achieve internal climate change efficiencies and move to environmentally accountable practices."

A Unique Expertise

Suraj's experience spans the entire carbon offset value chain, from project development to his current role at Macquarie, where he assesses risks associated with nature-based solutions (NBS) projects. "The investment side is really where you can make a change," he says. "I always see the solution encompassing three parties: Governments that have the land, communities that can implement practices, and investors that can provide the financial means. Without the right investors, there is a key missing piece."

The landscape has shifted dramatically since Suraj's days as a developer struggling to secure funding. Today, capital is abundant, but credible projects are scarce. "The markets have changed the tide and my main challenge, being on the investment side, is identifying the right partner, project and location," he explains.

Macquarie's Global Carbon Team: A Diverse and Integrated Force

Macquarie's Global Carbon team within the Commodities and Global Markets group offers a unique environment that fosters innovation. The team's diverse composition, encompassing traders, originators, salespeople, and technical specialists, allows them to go beyond simply providing investment. "We don't just provide investment for a project; we have the unique internal capacity to back and design projects ourselves," says Suraj. "This allows us to go beyond being a financial institution to providing a truly integrated carbon solution."

Working with Communities and Embracing Change

Suraj's career has gravitated towards community-based forestry projects, blue carbon initiatives focused on coastal and marine ecosystems, and working with vulnerable communities. "When working with certain communities, you have to understand that often their most immediate needs are basic: food, water, shelter, education," he explains. Building trust and understanding local challenges are crucial before even considering carbon projects.

One of Suraj's most rewarding experiences involved working on a blue carbon project in Myanmar. The project aimed to protect coastal areas and safeguard communities from rising sea levels and natural disasters. Now at Macquarie, Suraj continues to focus on diverse, community-led projects around the world.

Macquarie's flexible work arrangements allow Suraj to effectively manage his demanding schedule, which often involves collaborating with geographically dispersed colleagues. "I am not bound by conventional working times," he points out. Additionally, the company's support has been invaluable as he adapts to new methodologies and terminology within the financial world. "I've learned how to look at projects from the investor side, from the perspective of commercial viability," he explains. This exchange of knowledge creates a dynamic environment where Suraj learns a "new language" while simultaneously helping his colleagues understand carbon-related terminology.

Following Your Passion: Advice and Inspiration

Suraj's journey is a testament to the importance of following your passion. "Never be afraid to change your career if you are not passionate about it," he advises. Finding purpose and alignment with his values is what drives him at Macquarie. "What drives me at Macquarie is passion," he says. "Every day I go home and I'm not sad, I'm not worried about what I'm doing, and that's because I'm passionate and aligned with my purpose."

Aligning with a Shared Vision

Suraj feels a strong sense of belonging at Macquarie, a company that embraces non-traditional career paths and fosters a supportive environment. He is particularly proud of the connection to Macquarie's Chief Executive Officer, Shemara Wikramanayake, who shares his Sri Lankan heritage.

Looking to the future, Suraj acknowledges the importance of collaboration in ensuring responsible growth within the voluntary carbon markets. "We recognise that it's about connecting with multiple stakeholders to develop projects and methodologies that will deliver a meaningful and lasting impact," he says. Suraj's unique expertise and unwavering passion position him as a key player in Macquarie's mission to address the climate crisis through innovative solutions.

In conclusion, Suraj Vanniarachchy's remarkable career trajectory exemplifies the transformative power of passion and purpose. From his Sri Lankan roots to his current role at the forefront of the global carbon market, Suraj's dedication to environmental protection paves the way for a more sustainable future. His story serves as an inspiration to all who seek to make a positive impact on the world.