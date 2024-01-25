Discover your dream Career
Google's 225 laid off New York staff may have a home at Goldman Sachs

by Alex McMurray
9 minutes ago
2 minute read
The job cuts at Google in 2024 are shrouded in confusion, but in New York, a recent WARN notice has shown the FAANG giant is getting rid of precisely 225 employees. Filed on Tuesday, the notice says these layoffs will be carried out between April 1st and May 27th. No doubt, many companies will be looking to pounce, but a road often trodden by Google leavers is the road to Wall Street. 

A number of major US banks have got Google alumni in managing director roles. Michael Nirschl left Google after 7 years and became chief data officer of the bank's investment management division. Deidre Kolarik, meanwhile, left her role as director of UX for Google's ads sellside to become global head of UX for Citi's institutional clients group.

It's Goldman Sachs, however, that has an affinity for them more than most. On the engineering side, the bank hired Reinaldo Aguiar and Yun Zhang in 2018 and 2017 respectively, but the bank has opted to poach more corporate-focused MDs in recent years. Dan Keyserling was COO of Google's technology incubator Jigsaw before joining in late 2022 while Aurin Bhattacharjee, a principal in corporate finance at Google, initially left Google for investment management firm DTCP but joined Goldman last June. 

It's not just staff streaming from FAANG to finance, however. Even as Google is laying off staff, it's still bringing in technologists from... Goldman Sachs.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

