Hedge fund Jain Global's latest hire spent most of his career at Citigroup

Jain Global, the hedge fund founded by Bobby Jain, the former co-chief investment officer at Millennium, is finally launching in July.

It's making a few final hires before that occurs.

One of Jain's most recent new recruits is a former Citi distressed debt analyst who's just joined in New York City. David Salpeter spent nearly 14 years at Citi, rising to become a director in distressed debt, before leaving for Goldman in 2019. Salpeter left Goldman for Citadel, and has left Citadel after less than two years for Jain.

Last month we reported that Jain had added new portfolio managers and traders in New York, London and Singapore. By our estimate it now has around 30 portfolio managers. The Financial Times wrote in January that Jain aspires to have 35-40 portfolio managers for its launch. Business Insider wrote in December that it wants 70 investment teams in total.

Jain isn't just hiring investment professionals. It's also recently recruited Dmitry Bykov as global head of infrastructure. Bykov joined last month from Twinstake, an institutional staking provider.

