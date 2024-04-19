Hedge fund Millennium hired Balyasny London portfolio manager who left after $100m loss

George Klavdianos is back. After leaving Balyasny's London office in December following reports of a $100m loss in a trading book he was leading, Klavdianos has resurfaced in a bigger fund and maybe a better job: he is now a senior portfolio manager at Millennium.

Millennium declined to comment on Klavdianos' arrival. He joined Millennium in London this month after three and a half years at Balyasny and six and a half years previously at Citadel.

Klavdianos was Balyasny's head of event driven trading. Sometime last year, the strategy made a loss of $100m and Klavdianos and his team moved on. However, it's not clear who was responsible for the loss, which may have been linked to U.S. based credit portfolio manager at Balyasny.

Now that Klavdianos has a new job at Millennium, it's conceivable that his Balyasny team might join too. Millennium also coincidentally just hired Ian Manchel, a former senior analyst at Balyasny too. 🤔

