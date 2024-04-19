Discover your dream Career
Hedge fund Millennium hired Balyasny London portfolio manager who left after $100m loss

by Sarah Butcher
2 hours ago
2 minute read
George Klavdianos is back. After leaving Balyasny's London office in December following reports of a $100m loss in a trading book he was leading, Klavdianos has resurfaced in a bigger fund and maybe a better job: he is now a senior portfolio manager at Millennium.

Millennium declined to comment on Klavdianos' arrival. He joined Millennium in London this month after three and a half years at Balyasny and six and a half years previously at Citadel. 

Klavdianos was Balyasny's head of event driven trading. Sometime last year, the strategy made a loss of $100m and Klavdianos and his team moved on. However, it's not clear who was responsible for the loss, which may have been linked to U.S. based credit portfolio manager at Balyasny.  

Now that Klavdianos has a new job at Millennium, it's conceivable that his Balyasny team might join too. Millennium also coincidentally just hired Ian Manchel, a former senior analyst at Balyasny too. 🤔

 Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
