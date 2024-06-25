Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

HSBC adds MD who left Citi and probably isn't writing a book

by Zeno Toulon
10 hours ago
2 minute read
HSBC adds MD who left Citi and probably isn't writing a book

Citi is knee-deep in a huge restructuring program that’s cutting management layers and around 20,000 staff. Luckily for the people it employs, that doesn’t seem to be impacting how hirable they are -  or their creative output.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Jorge Tapia joined HSBC earlier this month as an advisor on client strategy and product design. He spent 5 years at Citi, across both Hong Kong, where he was APAC trade sales head, and London, where he was EMEA chief of working capital & commercial solutions. He spent 23 years at Santander before that, and departed the Spanish bank as deputy CEO of APAC, based in Shanghai.

It's not clear whether Tapia's exit was related to CEO Jane Fraser’s sweeping restructuring plan. Richard Evans, the bank's global head of trade asset distribution, was let go in April and is best known these days for his fledging writing career

Although Tapia's new job title is a bit obscure, it's not hard to see how his experience fits in at HSBC. The London-based bank is Asia-centric and Tapia has plenty of Asian experience. HSBC is one of the biggest banks in the world for trade finance according to Coalition Greenwich. HSBC's 2023 annual report said it increased its share of trade finance business in 2023 and that it planned to invest in the business in 2024. Tapia will presumably help improve the product suite. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Jain Global, the new $5.3bn hedge fund, is paying one senior PM a $250k salary

Jain Global, the new $5.3bn hedge fund, is paying one senior PM a $250k salary

Deutsche Bank supplemented its ex-Credit Suisse TMT MD with a sudden co-head

Deutsche Bank supplemented its ex-Credit Suisse TMT MD with a sudden co-head

HSBC adds MD who left Citi and probably isn't writing a book

HSBC adds MD who left Citi and probably isn't writing a book

Revolut engineers who received £80k bonuses in 2019 are now sitting on £600k+

Revolut engineers who received £80k bonuses in 2019 are now sitting on £600k+

Morning Coffee: Graduates joining banks on $120k salaries chased by firms paying $320k before they start. Moelis cancels Jonathan Kaye

Morning Coffee: Graduates joining banks on $120k salaries chased by firms paying $320k before they start. Moelis cancels Jonathan Kaye

Recommended Jobs
Harvey Nash
BA/SME - MiFID/R, EMIR, MAR
Harvey Nash
London, United Kingdom
Goodman Masson
Technology M&A Analyst - global boutique
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Execution Trader (Hedge Fund) - New York, NY
New York, United States
Oxford Knight
C++/Python Quant Developer - Risk Platform - London/New York- Market-Leading Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Python Software Developer (Risk)- Systematic Quant Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Metis Search
Investment Banking Analyst 2 - Leading Technology Advisory Business
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

Deutsche Bank supplemented its ex-Credit Suisse TMT MD with a sudden co-head
Financial

Deutsche Bank supplemented its ex-Credit Suisse TMT MD with a sudden co-head

25 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Graduates joining banks on $120k salaries chased by firms paying $320k before they start. Moelis cancels Jonathan Kaye
Financial

Morning Coffee: Graduates joining banks on $120k salaries chased by firms paying $320k before they start. Moelis cancels Jonathan Kaye

25 Jun 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
2
What do bank technologists do? A day in the life of a data engineer at UBS
Financial

What do bank technologists do? A day in the life of a data engineer at UBS

24 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Citi hired a popular Goldman Sachs equities MD as it builds its US equities franchise
Financial

Citi hired a popular Goldman Sachs equities MD as it builds its US equities franchise

24 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
2

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.