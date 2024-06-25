HSBC adds MD who left Citi and probably isn't writing a book

Citi is knee-deep in a huge restructuring program that’s cutting management layers and around 20,000 staff. Luckily for the people it employs, that doesn’t seem to be impacting how hirable they are - or their creative output.

Get Morning Coffee ☕ in your inbox. Sign up here.

Jorge Tapia joined HSBC earlier this month as an advisor on client strategy and product design. He spent 5 years at Citi, across both Hong Kong, where he was APAC trade sales head, and London, where he was EMEA chief of working capital & commercial solutions. He spent 23 years at Santander before that, and departed the Spanish bank as deputy CEO of APAC, based in Shanghai.

It's not clear whether Tapia's exit was related to CEO Jane Fraser’s sweeping restructuring plan. Richard Evans, the bank's global head of trade asset distribution, was let go in April and is best known these days for his fledging writing career.

Although Tapia's new job title is a bit obscure, it's not hard to see how his experience fits in at HSBC. The London-based bank is Asia-centric and Tapia has plenty of Asian experience. HSBC is one of the biggest banks in the world for trade finance according to Coalition Greenwich. HSBC's 2023 annual report said it increased its share of trade finance business in 2023 and that it planned to invest in the business in 2024. Tapia will presumably help improve the product suite.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)