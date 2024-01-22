"My daughter is very unhappy with her Goldman Sachs bonus"

My daughter works for Goldman Sachs, and she is very unhappy with her pay.

She graduated from a top college and achieved a job on a trading desk there a few years ago. When she discovered her her bonus last week, she was very, very annoyed.

She tells me she is not the only one. Her feeling is that she deserved to receive a lot more and her resume has therefore now hit the Street. She feels that the junior staff are being underpaid while the managing directors are still being paid lavishly, and that it is not fair.

She says the mistakes with the retail bank have made things worse for her cohort. Since she joined, she says that pay has fallen and that the working environment is less fun - there's less travel and less client entertainment.

My daughter is highly employable. I am confident that other banks will want her. I would appreciate knowing whether other people are in the same situation.

Elizabeth Marshall is a pseudonym

