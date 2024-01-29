Discover your dream Career
Point72's new London office is big on quant hiring

by Alex McMurray
9 hours ago
3 minute read
Point72's new London office is big on quant hiring
Steve Cohen embarking on a London bus journey

Last week, Steve Cohen's hedge fund Point72 celebrated the expansion of its office in St. James' Square, London. The UK team has been steadily growing in recent months, and while it's been adding portfolio managers and analysts, it seems the fund is set to ramp up its quant hiring.

Of the 28 available roles in London right now, 23 mention quants. There are openings for both entry level and experienced quant researchers, and some roles request experience in Java. The fund's algorithmic trading arm, Cubist Systematic Strategies, is also recruiting for a quant PM, based in London or New York. In New York the salary is put at $150k-200k, but could be more. 

London hires so far in 2024 have mostly been in equity research. Julien Rossi joined as a PM this month, following equity research roles at both Morgan Stanley and Marshall Wace. Other equity analyst hires are Björn Stadel, formerly of Goldman Sachs, and Vasilis Chatzilakos who joined from hedge fund SPX Capital. The most significant quant hire in London this year so far is PM Daniel Escobar, who joined from Millennium.

While London is clearly set to grow, a different office has been hiring rapidly over the past year: Warsaw. Point72 hired over 100 people in Poland in 2023 and is continuing to accumulate staff there in 2024.  Recent hires include support engineer Michał Kaczmarek from Bain & Co, and Lukasz Kawarski from a Polish bank, also coincidentally known as Millennium.

London may be the place to be if you want a big pay package, however. Point72's most recent accounts filings via Companies House showed that the fund paid staff an average of $955k in 2022. In 2017 when it first launched the London office, pay was three times less, at $251k per head.

