Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Pay

Standard Chartered bonuses rose 11% to £71k for top quartile performers

by Sarah Butcher
11 minutes ago
3 minute read
Standard Chartered bonuses rose 11% to £71k for top quartile performers

If you were a middling individual working for Standard Chartered in the UK last year, you were probably quite happy with your pay. If you were one of Standard Chartered's lower paid people, you were very, very happy with your bonus. And if you were one of its highest earners, you should have been happy compared to the rest of the market. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

In today's annual report, Standard Chartered divulges compensation figures for its bottom quartile, median and upper quartile performers in the UK, on a total compensation, salary and bonus basis. 

They show that 2023 was a good year for pay at the bank. Total compensation (salary, bonus and deferred stock) for median individuals rose 12% to £162k. Total compensation for the top quartile of people rose 8% to £247k. Total compensation for the lowest quartile was up nearly 16% to £110k.

The numbers are shown in the charts below, with salaries and bonuses broken out. Standard Chartered's generosity to people in the UK appears to have been matched by its generosity globally: the bonus pool across the bank rose 16% last year to $1.6bn. 

In the UK, bonuses rose the most dramatically for people in the lowest quartile pay range this year, where there was a dramatic 50% rise.

Standard Chartered only breaks out pay per quartile for its people in the UK, Globally, however, it said its five highest paid people outside senior management earned a total of $51m (£40m). The highest paid person received $14m.

 The compensation figures apply to the Standard Chartered Group. At Standard Chartered's corporate, commercial and institutional bank, which includes investment banking and sales and trading activities, pre-tax profits rose 42% last year. However, this was largely a result of a 51% increase in transaction banking revenues: financial markets revenues earned from trading fell 5%. 

 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.

Photo by Vitolda Klein on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Standard Chartered bonuses rose 11% to £71k for top quartile performers

Standard Chartered bonuses rose 11% to £71k for top quartile performers

Hong Kong headhunters talk of despair, money woes among bankers

Hong Kong headhunters talk of despair, money woes among bankers

The bank where the big traders earn small bonuses

The bank where the big traders earn small bonuses

Programming language Rust is alienating "stupid corporate normies"

Programming language Rust is alienating "stupid corporate normies"

Barclays' macro traders are not feeling the love

Barclays' macro traders are not feeling the love

Latest Jobs
Larson Maddox
Investment Banking - Snr Associate, Digital Infrastructure
Larson Maddox
London, United Kingdom
Vice President - European Direct Lending / Private Credit
London, United Kingdom
Technology and Information Security Governance Lead
London, United Kingdom
Associate, CLO Leveraged Credit Analyst
London, United Kingdom
Operations Analyst
Bolton, United Kingdom
Associate Director – Leveraged, HY, Infra Project Finance Syndicate
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

The bank where the big traders earn small bonuses
Pay

The bank where the big traders earn small bonuses

22 Feb 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
0
The HSBC investment bank millionaire factory marches on
Pay

The HSBC investment bank millionaire factory marches on

21 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Barclays bonuses: big for best performers, but 200 got nothing
Pay

Barclays bonuses: big for best performers, but 200 got nothing

20 Feb 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
1
Barclays cut its bonus pool 15% and is keeping the bonus cap
Pay

Barclays cut its bonus pool 15% and is keeping the bonus cap

20 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.