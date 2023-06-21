Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon was on the tube and no one noticed

by Sarah Butcher
20 hours ago
2 minute read
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon was on the tube and no one noticed
But who is the guy in the background?

If you were Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and you were being assailed with accusations that you like the high life and travel by company jet a little too much, then what better way to burnish your credentials as a man of the people than to travel on the London tube with no air conditioning on a warm summer's day?

Solomon has done that thing. Based on the photo below, no one appears to have noticed him. Fortunately, he has posted it to his Instagram account (and his LinkedIn account) so that it is not missed.

Solomon has presumably been in London meeting the new interns, among other things. 

Fortunately, too, no one was aware of his excursion on the Hammersmith & City line, or Solomon would likely have been assailed by people looking for jobs. "You mean to tell me I can meet you on the tube in London. Talk about what I’ve been learning in my economics and statistics class! 😮‍💨," observed one respondent on Instagram. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by David Solomon (@davidsolomon)

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share?

Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant - Front Office - Hedge Fund – 100-150k total comp package – Trader Progression
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Edgworth Partners
Investment Associate; Generalist pan-European fund, London
Edgworth Partners
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Selby Jennings
Credit Quantitative Developer - $18BN AUM NYC Hedge Fund
Selby Jennings
Manhattan, United States
Top Articles
One of Citadel's top credit portfolio managers quit for UK rival

One of Citadel's top credit portfolio managers quit for UK rival

Top Credit Suisse risk guy leaves for hedge fund

Top Credit Suisse risk guy leaves for hedge fund

JPMorgan's new data platform is hiring from UBS & Credit Suisse

JPMorgan's new data platform is hiring from UBS & Credit Suisse

"I slept beneath the desk at my banking internship and did not get an offer"

"I slept beneath the desk at my banking internship and did not get an offer"

The Singapore fintech that's building its executive team

The Singapore fintech that's building its executive team

Related articles

One of Citadel's top credit portfolio managers quit for UK rival
Financial

One of Citadel's top credit portfolio managers quit for UK rival

22 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Top Credit Suisse risk guy leaves for hedge fund
Financial

Top Credit Suisse risk guy leaves for hedge fund

22 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
"I slept beneath the desk at my banking internship and did not get an offer"
Financial

"I slept beneath the desk at my banking internship and did not get an offer"

22 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Sorry end for ex-Goldman VP who smoked weed most weekends. Asian bankers at forefront of summer cuts
Financial

Morning Coffee: Sorry end for ex-Goldman VP who smoked weed most weekends. Asian bankers at forefront of summer cuts

22 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.