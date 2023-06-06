Our 2023 banking salary and bonus report is out. Download it here

The time has come.

The eFinancialCareers compensation report for 2023 is out. We received close to 3,500 responses from our readers across both the financial industry and the world – for which we thank you.

We’ve broken down salaries. We’ve broken down bonuses. We’ve stuck them together and called them total compensation. We’ve broken down working hours. We’ve broken down pay satisfaction. We’ve stuck them together and multiplied them and divided them and God knows what else.

We have figures for the sell-side. The buy-side. It’s hard to imagine a completer and more comprehensive guide to how investment bankers (and others in the financial industry) are compensated for their work.

For a sneak-peek, we’ve made a table that isn’t in the report itself to give you an idea of what our results look like. As you will see below, pay in financial services ranges from an average of $108k for the most junior jobs to $700k+ for the most senior. In a year when pay is down, that's not bad.

