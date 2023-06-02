Discover your dream Career
JPMorgan is starting an AI research team in Paris

by Alex McMurray
2 June 2023
Paris might just be the hottest hiring market in Europe right now. First it was Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, then Jane Street; now it's JPMorgan. The bank is moving one of its top AI directors to the French capital and is looking for high level graduates to join him.

JPMorgan AI director Nelson Vadori announced his relocation to Paris yesterday and says his team "are hiring researchers." Vadori has spent just under seven years in New York with the bank, starting out as a quantitative researcher for exotic rates. Prior to this, he was a strat for Morgan Stanley in Canada and a quantitative risk consultant for Deloitte in Paris.

JPMorgan's passionate affair with AI has intensified following the announcement of their own ChatGPT-esque bot, IndexGPT. The bank has reportedly advertised more than 3600 AI-related jobs in three months, with this team looking for a PhD researcher. 

With that volume of incoming AI talent and cost-cutting prioritised, Paris's appeal is clear: it is the lowest paying for technology jobs on the sell side by some distance. This might be why Morgan Stanley is hiring quants in Paris too. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Alex McMurray Editor
