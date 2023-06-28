Quitting Credit Suisse… And heading to private equity in Miami

Sometimes the bank you’ve worked for your entire your career goes up in flames, and you just want to catch some rays. And move into private equity, ideally.

So goes the story of Leticia Rodriguez, anyway, who joined Credit Suisse as an analyst after graduating in 2011 and who left earlier this month as an MD in the investment banking division. She’s joining the private equity giant I Squared Capital in Miami as Principal.

Rodriguez was only made an MD by Credit Suisse at the start of the year – in what will almost definitely go down as the last class of MDs promoted by the bank, as the bank is not only now entirely annexed by UBS also staring down the barrel of a huge 50% job cuts program.

Still, it can’t be so bad. A cursory glance at the H1b database shows that a Credit Suisse MD can earn around $350k just in salary – not bad, but by our count, a big fund like I Squared Capital can pay principals upward of $1.2m in compensation, not even including carried interest.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: editortips@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)