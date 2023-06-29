Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Return of JPMorgan & Goldman guy who seemed to have left finance

by Zeno Toulon
29 June 2023
2 minute read
Return of JPMorgan & Goldman guy who seemed to have left finance

It's hard to begin a career in financial services. But it can be even harder to escape. You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave. 

At least, that's what might be said of Darren Hill, JPMorgan's former head of soft and agricultural trading technology, 

Nearly 10 years after leaving JPMorgan in London, Hill is back in finance. He’s joined LSEG, the London Stock Exchange Group, in technology product management for capital markets.

Hill spent eight years at JPMorgan and was with Goldman Sachs for six years before that. For much of the past decade, though, he's been doing something very different.

Hill's more recent activities involved the founding of Inzite, a “video call scheduling platform for business”, and Inzite advice, which seems to do more or less the same thing. Neither company has any permanent employees on social media, except for Hill. 

Finance is maybe an easier option. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: editortips@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Fourier Ltd
Global Macro Quantitative Researcher
Fourier Ltd
London, United Kingdom
Leveraged Credit Investment Professional – Top-Performing Global Fund (London)
London, United Kingdom
Allegis Global Solutions
Regulatory Reporting BA
Allegis Global Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Banking MD salaries: pretty high, actually, but not everywhere

Banking MD salaries: pretty high, actually, but not everywhere

Deutsche Bank will need to justify its big hiring soon

Deutsche Bank will need to justify its big hiring soon

Python is 57x slower than C++ (and 45x worse for the planet)

Python is 57x slower than C++ (and 45x worse for the planet)

Morgan Stanley hired a Deutsche Bank analyst for its sales team

Morgan Stanley hired a Deutsche Bank analyst for its sales team

London hedge fund has engaged a trader-turned yoga teacher

London hedge fund has engaged a trader-turned yoga teacher

Related articles

Deutsche Bank will need to justify its big hiring soon
Financial

Deutsche Bank will need to justify its big hiring soon

30 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morgan Stanley hired a Deutsche Bank analyst for its sales team
Financial

Morgan Stanley hired a Deutsche Bank analyst for its sales team

30 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
London hedge fund has engaged a trader-turned yoga teacher
Financial

London hedge fund has engaged a trader-turned yoga teacher

30 Jun 2023
comment icon
2
like icon
1
Bank of America has been cutting people in London
Financial

Bank of America has been cutting people in London

30 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.