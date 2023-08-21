Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Credit Suisse people arrive at Deutsche Bank amidst enthusiasm for 2024

by Sarah Butcher
19 hours ago
3 minute read
Credit Suisse people arrive at Deutsche Bank amidst enthusiasm for 2024

Is 2024 going to be a great year for investment bank hiring? If you're looking at Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo's predictions for 2024 investment banking revenues, you might think not. But if you listen to some recruiters in London, you'll already be breaking out the sparkling wines. 

Andy Pringle, head of recruitment firm Circle Square, is among those feeling optimistic. "Next year could be a boom year for banking recruitment," he tells us. "It's about supply and demand and so many people have left the industry, that when people start hiring again, there will be shortages - probably for juniors and experienced mid-ranking bankers."

Logan Naidu, CEO of Dartmouth Partners, is also hopeful. Banks have rightsized their workforces to current market conditions, says Naidu: "With unplanned attrition and an uptick in market activity, I think many teams will find themselves understaffed again."

Optimism isn't unreasonable. Equity capital markets revenues at the likes of Barclays bounced back in the second quarter as bankers helped with "dribble outs, stake builds or share buybacks." Goldman Sachs is calling a recovery in M&A. And the cycle of rate hikes may be over. Past experience suggests that when dealmaking rebounds, tempered hiring of juniors during the downturn leads to staff shortages for several years after the rebound. 

In the current case, Pringle says the disappearance of many bankers into roles like corporate development and asset management risks amplifying the lack of talent when revenues recover: "Capacity has fallen and that will be a problem," he predicts. 

One bank that shouldn't have capacity issues is Deutsche Bank, which has spent the past year stocking up on both directors and managing directors and is now showing signs of moving down the food chain by hiring associates and VPs, particularly in ECM. Senior Credit Suisse bankers like AJ Coloma (Singapore gaming), Nick Williams (co-head US ECM), Guido Cerini (US infrastructure), and Rumesh Rajendram (European consumer and retail M&A) have only just arrived at DB after waiting out their notice periods. Fabrizio Campelli, head of Deutsche's investment bank, says there's even more hiring to come. M&A revenues at Deutsche were down 72% year-on-year in the second quarter, but speaking at the end of July, Deutsche CEO Christian Sewing declared that the "trough" in investment banking had passed and said there was already "clearly an uplift."

This doesn't mean everything will be great. Even Pringle is predicting another round of job cuts in September as some banks keep pruning. And some experienced banking headhunters aren't optimistic at all. "I wouldn't be in a mad hurry to predict a banner year for hiring in 2024," says one. "Without Credit Suisse, there are fewer players in the market," he adds cautiously. Many people let go earlier in the year are still trying to get back in, and still leaving the market. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Analyst / Associate - European Leveraged Finance
London, United Kingdom
Focus Capital Markets
Quantitative trader/research
Focus Capital Markets
New York, United States
Metis Search
Private Funds Group- Analyst/ Associate
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
Mayford James
Senior Project Manager/Business Analyst - Asset Manager (12 month FTC)
Mayford James
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Goldman Sachs' mistake and the man who made $100m

Goldman Sachs' mistake and the man who made $100m

Equity researchers' beach holidays afflicted by apprehension & regret

Equity researchers' beach holidays afflicted by apprehension & regret

Credit Suisse people arrive at Deutsche Bank amidst enthusiasm for 2024

Credit Suisse people arrive at Deutsche Bank amidst enthusiasm for 2024

Morning Coffee: Hundreds of thousands of students stampede for jobs in banks. Citi may eliminate the head of its investment bank

Morning Coffee: Hundreds of thousands of students stampede for jobs in banks. Citi may eliminate the head of its investment bank

"Bankers who lost their jobs are down to 6 months' spare cash"

"Bankers who lost their jobs are down to 6 months' spare cash"

Related articles

The chart that tells you when banking revenues (& jobs) recover
Financial

The chart that tells you when banking revenues (& jobs) recover

2 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
A very slight sign that junior banker hiring might be coming back
Financial

A very slight sign that junior banker hiring might be coming back

10 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Equity researchers' beach holidays afflicted by apprehension & regret
Financial

Equity researchers' beach holidays afflicted by apprehension & regret

21 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Hundreds of thousands of students stampede for jobs in banks. Citi may eliminate the head of its investment bank
Financial

Morning Coffee: Hundreds of thousands of students stampede for jobs in banks. Citi may eliminate the head of its investment bank

21 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.