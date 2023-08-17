Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

From investment banking to private equity to… banking, again

by Zeno Toulon
17 August 2023
2 minute read
From investment banking to private equity to… banking, again

Investment bankers love getting into private equity. But private equity people rarely love getting (back, usually) into banking – exceptions, of course, apply.

Exceptions such as Salina Sabri. Sabri joined Barclays last week in New York as a Managing Director (MD) in the bank's securitized product team after three years with Apollo, the private equity fund, where she was a principal in the credit team. Pre-Apollo, she spent seven years at Goldman Sachs.

Sabri might be one of the rare people running out of Apollo, as opposed to running into it. The fund has brought in a lot of Credit Suisse people, including the beleaguered bank’s Securitized Products Group (SPG) in both the US and EMEA.

Barclays' New York investment bank has been hemorrhaging people to UBS this year following complaints that new chief Cathal Deasy was appointed in place of more popular incumbents. However, Barclays' securitized products group might be more appealing. Speaking on the bank’s Q2 earnings call, CEO C.S. Venkatakrishnan called the securitized products group a growth area that has “done very well,” and noted that “banks with big securitized products businesses did better than those without.”

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
DSJ Global
Private Equity Senior Associate
DSJ Global
Miami, United States
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Focus Capital Markets
Quantitative trader/research
Focus Capital Markets
New York, United States
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Senior Operations Analyst – Major Hedge Fund – circa $300k total comp package!
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
New York, United States
Metis Search
Investment Associate - Private Equity
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
"Bankers who lost their jobs are down to 6 months' spare cash"

"Bankers who lost their jobs are down to 6 months' spare cash"

The 'most decorated math Olympiad of all time' worked at Citadel

The 'most decorated math Olympiad of all time' worked at Citadel

Goldman Sachs MD who joined Eisler just left again 3 months later

Goldman Sachs MD who joined Eisler just left again 3 months later

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs is doing a Citi. The office with chain mail curtains

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs is doing a Citi. The office with chain mail curtains

Goldman Sachs' partners were quietly deprived of one of their perks

Goldman Sachs' partners were quietly deprived of one of their perks

Related articles

"Bankers who lost their jobs are down to 6 months' spare cash"
Financial

"Bankers who lost their jobs are down to 6 months' spare cash"

18 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Goldman Sachs MD who joined Eisler just left again 3 months later
Financial

Goldman Sachs MD who joined Eisler just left again 3 months later

18 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs is doing a Citi. The office with chain mail curtains
Financial

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs is doing a Citi. The office with chain mail curtains

18 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Goldman Sachs' partners were quietly deprived of one of their perks
Financial

Goldman Sachs' partners were quietly deprived of one of their perks

17 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.