Fintech

OpenAI's biggest rival is hiring Stripe and Morgan Stanley alumni

by Alex McMurray
25 September 2023
OpenAI's biggest rival is hiring Stripe and Morgan Stanley alumni

OpenAI might be the top payer in AI, if not everywhere, right now, but it's not the only AI startup making big hires. Rival research company Anthropic, which is set to be flush with cash after a $4bn investment from Amazon, has been making senior hires from both finance and fintech. Payments firm Stripe seems to be a particular source of its new staff. 

Anthropic loves to hire from Stripe's sales team. Two weeks ago, it hired Austin-based Jamie Neuwirth in mid-market and startup sales, who spent the last six and a half years at Stripe. In 2019, he says he was the number one salesperson in the company, with the "most top-line revenue globally."

Another salesperson hired from Stripe is Daniel Rosenthal, who joined last month in San Francisco. Rosenthal spent three and a half years as an enterprise sales leader at Stripe and takes the same role at Anthropic. His career has a few more unique elements, including starting as a high school teacher and previously co-founding FitnessTech startup exercise.com. He maintains a connection to education, having joined the board of directors for education non-profit Challenge Success in June. 

Anthropic also likes investment banking alumni for its investor relations jobs. Last week it hired Vu Bui as its head of strategic finance and investor relations in San Francisco. Bui spent seven years in technology investment banking across both Bank of America and Morgan Stanley. He most recently spent two and a half years working in investor relations for cloud infrastructure firm Samsara.

Pay may not match that of OpenAI for engineers, but salespeople can still earn very highly. An account enterprise executive with five or more years of experience can earn a salary of up to $380k.

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
