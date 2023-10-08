Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Singapore's most alluring family office is hiring traders

by Zeno Toulon
7 hours ago
2 minute read
Singapore's most alluring family office is hiring traders

BlueCrest, Mike Platt’s family office that looks suspiciously like a hedge fund wearing a disguise, is picking up traders again. This time, it seems to be expanding its reach in Asia – and Singapore, specifically.

Its latest recruits include Akihiro Konishi, a former macro trader at Garda Capital Partners. Konishi spent five years at Deutsche Bank, trading Japanese Government bonds and the Yen. He moved from Tokyo to Singapore for Garda and is a portfolio manager in the city for BlueCrest, too.

Punit Kaji, meanwhile, joined BlueCrest in Singapore from Dymon Capital Asia, where he spent three years. He was at Standard Chartered for nearly a decade before that and was the bank’s head of foreign exchange cash trading in the city. Curiously, he’s a senior portfolio manger at BlueCrest.

Also joining is Arvind Agarwal. Agarwal spent five years at Nomura as an FX trader before joining BlueCrest, and ten years before that for Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley in Hong Kong as a rates and currencies trader for the latter.

Being a portfolio manager at BlueCrest is, by all accounts, a highly lucrative job. Whilst banks pay around 5% of profit generated (known as PnL) to traders as a bonus, and regular hedge funds pay around 15-20%, BlueCrest pays a comparatively astronomical 30%. New PMs are typically set up with around $100m to $1bn in capital allocations.

Not bad work if you can get it.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Morgan Stanley
Asia Wealth Management, Multi-Asset Portfolio Manager, Vice President
Morgan Stanley
Hong Kong
Anson McCade
Execution Trader
Anson McCade
Manhattan, United States
China Construction Bank (Asia) Corporation Limited
FX & Derivatives Trading Dealer (Night Shift)
China Construction Bank (Asia) Corporation Limited
Hong Kong
Amethyst Partners
Night Trader (Execution)
Amethyst Partners
Singapore
Executive Director, Remittance - Business Control
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
Singapore
Lake Street Executive Search
Multi-Asset Portfolio Manager
Lake Street Executive Search
Hong Kong
Top Articles
Singapore's most alluring family office is hiring traders

Singapore's most alluring family office is hiring traders

JPMorgan's newest MD just got hired from Stripe

JPMorgan's newest MD just got hired from Stripe

Deutsche Bank picks up directors in London, New York

Deutsche Bank picks up directors in London, New York

Pay at hedge fund Millennium became more enormous

Pay at hedge fund Millennium became more enormous

Morning Coffee: Top female finance professional suffers horrific accident after work. The British bank with big problems

Morning Coffee: Top female finance professional suffers horrific accident after work. The British bank with big problems

Related articles

Deutsche Bank picks up directors in London, New York
Financial

Deutsche Bank picks up directors in London, New York

6 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Top female finance professional suffers horrific accident after work. The British bank with big problems
Financial

Morning Coffee: Top female finance professional suffers horrific accident after work. The British bank with big problems

6 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Layoffs at Barclays & RBC: Real estate, FIG, industrials, healthcare
Financial

Layoffs at Barclays & RBC: Real estate, FIG, industrials, healthcare

5 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Citi is still hiring risk MDs amidst its cuts
Financial

Citi is still hiring risk MDs amidst its cuts

5 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.