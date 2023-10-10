Discover your dream Career
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
"Overpaid London bankers are acting like spoiled brats in Paris"

by Didier Cochet
18 hours ago
2 minute read
"Overpaid London bankers are acting like spoiled brats in Paris"

I am French and I have spent my career in trading in both London and Paris. Right now, I am in Paris, with the complaining English and - hey - it's not so bad.

When bankers and traders who've spent their careers in London complain about moving to Paris, I want to tell them to grow up. English bankers who complain about Paris are like overpaid spoiled brats. 

We French all had to live in London. I loved London when I lived and worked there, but now it's Paris's turn to shine. 

There is nothing wrong with Paris. It is a superb international city with brilliant schools and museums, great transport links and easy access to the mountains and the sea. Moving to a new country can be challenging, but we did it.  We French were in London for 20 years, and we all had to go there whether we wanted to or not. We never complained, even though we were not made all that welcome. 

Now it's time for English bankers to do the same in Paris. If you don't like it, stay in London, find a smaller job. Stop looking for reasons to be unhappy. Be more French and learn to enjoy life.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

