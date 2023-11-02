Discover your dream Career
Singapore fund founded by Blackstone MD hiring from Blackstone

by Zeno Toulon
11 hours ago
3 minute read
If you’re a young Blackstoner in Singapore, you probably have a lot of opportunities to leave the firm to continue your career. One of them, newly launched, might be a better fit than others – Aquilius Investment Partners.

The firm, which was launched last year, was founded by Bastian Wolff and Christian Keiber. Wolff spent 15 years at Partners Group, a Swiss private equity firm, before starting Aquilius. He was a managing director (MD) and head of the firm’s Asian real estate business.  

Keiber, meanwhile, is a Blackstone veteran, having spent nine years at the firm, most recently as an MD in its private equity team, covering South-East Asia and Australia. He was at Credit Suisse before that, but it seems the Blackstone years left the strong impression.

Aquilius is full of Blackstone alumni, for instance, Kwok Ley Chan - Aquilius’ head of asset management. He spent 8 years at Blackstone in Hong Kong and Singapore in its real estate team. Or Vincent Sadlak, a 9-year veteran of Blackstone in London and Singapore. Both were senior associates when they left Blackstone, Sadlak is now a director at Aquilius.

Blackstone isn’t the only firm represented at Aquilus, though. Alvin Yip, a principal at the new firm, also came from Partners Group (and a few startups along the way). Kuek Qi En, an investments analyst, joined from investment firm Vibranium Holdings, where he was an investment banking analyst.

Aquilius opened a new office in Singapore last month in the city’s Central Business District (CBD), moving from its old digs on Cecil Street to Church Street. By our estimation, the offices are around 200 meters away from each other, a distance that a capable University-aged athlete could complete in around 20 seconds.

The fund launched its flagship fund, called AIP Secondary Fund I, LP, earlier this year with $400m in client commitments, WealthBriefing reported. That’s aside from an extra $200m raised from investors.

AUTHORZeno Toulon
