Citi just promoted these 40 new MDs in its markets business

Citi may be restructuring, but that doesn't mean that it's not making promotions.

Like Barclays, Citi is promoting managing directors. Below we have listed the 40 people to make the grade in the bank's markets division. We count less than 25% women.

Sources at Citi say the list, which assembled by Andrew Morton, who is widely respected internally, reflects Morton's good judgement and seems entirely based on merit. There are few surprises.

Some of the biggest pnl generators on the list are thought to be Mark Gresty and Aaron Gregory, both of whom are based in London. Gresty has been at Citi since 2003 and trades emerging markets FX in the Africa market. Gregory joined in 2001 and trades local markets rates.

Among the women on the list, Kamila Almeida is based in New York and is head of international cash trading. London-based Valentina Cicerone, is head of Southern Europe securitization. Betty Chen is the head of global client strategy for financial institutions.

Nick Van Aardt

Jon Abadou

Femi Adaramola

Mahesh Aiyer

Erhan Akyol

Kamila Almeida

Jay Bartlett

Alexandre Berdah

Shikher Bisaria

Kate Brehauer

Matthieu Brunet

Richard Bull-Kumar

Nick Carlsen

Giorgio Carone

Aliona Chakhvadze

Betty Chen

Valentina Cicerone

Simon Davey

Will Dench

Dario Diguini

Johan Ekstrom

Matthew Fink

Thomas Fouret

Daniel Gottlander

Kira Granovskaya

Aaron Gregory

Mark Gresty

Matthew Grosshans

John Gruzelier

David Guillet

Derek Guo

James Harrison

Carolyn Hiller

Jessica Hsueh

Dennis Jang

Fraser Kerr

Svetlana Kheyman

Dmitri Krasnov

Olek Lakomski

Freddie Lever

