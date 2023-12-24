A very merry and restful holiday season to you all

We'd like to wish all our readers and jobseekers a very merry and bountiful holiday season and a happy, healthy and wealthy New Year.

We're taking a short break. We'll be back with Morning Coffee and a partial service from January 2nd, and will return with full service from January 8th.

In the meantime, we'll be reposting some of our most popular articles from 2023. Have a restful, restorative time. Here's to a resurgent, peace-filled 2024.

If you want to contact us, our details are below.

Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com.