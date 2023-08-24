Santander hired Credit Suisse FX head

Santander's spate of hiring from Credit Suisse continues.

Rachel Berkowitz, Credit Suisse's former New York-based head of corporate and investment banking FX sales, is joining Santander as head of CIB corporate FX sales. Presumably, her services were not needed at UBS.

Berkowitz is one of tens of Credit Suisse people to join the Spanish bank. Last week, we reported that Credit Suisse debt capital markets managing director Nevin Bhatia, was moving to Santander instead of Mizuho. Other recent recruits include Tom Davidov from Credit Suisse's financial sponsors unit, who joins Santander as the global head of financial sponsors, based in New York.

In July, Jose M. Linares, the head of Santander's corporate and investment bank, said he planned to hire 150 bankers - mostly in the US, over the next year or so.

