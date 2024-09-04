Deutsche Bank top trader's wife authored blog about yummy mummies in London

As we noted yesterday, Gavin Colquhoun's departure from Deutsche Bank after two decades in distressed debt trading, seems to mark his retirement rather than his move to another bank or hedge fund. As he embarks on his new chapter, Colquhoun - described as a "true gentleman" by those who know him - will possibly have more time to spend with his wife and children.

Get Morning Coffee ☕ in your inbox. Sign up here.

Colquhoun's wife has endeavours of her own, though. They have included authoring a popular blog about the life of yummy mummies in Notting Hill and a book on a similar topic. She also runs a skincare and wellbeing clinic.

Writing under the pen name of Isabella Davidson, Maigaelle Moulene-Colquhoun spent years documenting the life of wealthy West Londoners obsessed with spas, schooling, nannies and diets. She said that the blog was fictional and tongue in cheek, but that it reflected both "the world of Notting Hillers," and her existence among the, "famous, super-rich, super-smart, super-beautiful, super-obnoxious, super-competitive, super-crazy," of West London.

While Moulene-Colquhoun's blog contains recommendations of spas and private members clubs, her book reportedly also details exorbitantly expensive children's parties and play dates at mansions.

Interviewed by the Times in 2017, Moulene-Colquhoun said she was banned from discussing her banker husband, whose identity hasn't previously been divulged. She didn't respond to a request to comment for this article, and Gavin Colquhoun himself declined to comment.

While the blog provides little information on Colquhoun's time at Deutsche Bank, it offers an insight into the more rounded existence of senior bankers and their spouses. Moulene-Colquhoun says she was once considered a "high-flyer" herself and that she achieved a place on one of the "finest graduate programmes in the country" but gave up working full-time after having children, despite her husband's unfounded fears that this would lead to a withering of their mutual bank account.

Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2017, Moulene-Colquhoun said she sometimes felt like a single mother because her husband was constantly working. She told the Times that many people were finding it increasingly difficult to live in Notting Hill while paying to privately educate their children. “We can live here because my husband made a wise investment during the property crash of 2009,” she reflected.

Moulene-Colquhoun hasn't updated her blog since 2022. It's possible that her life has moved on, or that she's simply decided not to share it.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Bailey Graham on Unsplash