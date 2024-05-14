Discover your dream Career
Jump Trading may have best salaries for women in HFT... and the worst bonuses

by Alex McMurray
8 hours ago
2 minute read
Jump Trading may have best salaries for women in HFT... and the worst bonuses

At the elite electronic trading firms, women are still very much the minority, and pay can sometimes pale in comparison to their male peers. Using median gender pay gap data from Gov.UK, Jump Trading stands out as a top destination for female traders in the sector... at first.

At 'Jump Trading International Limited', women earn a 91p salary for every £1 a man makes. This is still a bit underwhelming, but Jump performs better than the UK average in this metric and significantly better than some other firms.

Jane Street's UK arm, 'Jane Street UK Partnership LLP', looks comparatively less appealing. Women there have 32.5% lower salaries than men, at 68p for each £1. For 'Trenchant Employee Services Limited', an entity linked to G-Research, salaries for women are almost half of men's. 

Of course, the allure of joining a trading firm is the massive bonuses; in this area, Jump severely underperforms. The average bonus for women at Jump in London is 36p for each £1 a man earns. At Jane Street and Trenchant, it's better at 48p and 54p, respectively. 

Women are abundant at Jane Street, but not always in the high-paying roles. There, women occupy 10.3% of the upper quartile of pay, and 37.2% of the bottom quartile. At Trenchant (G-Research), just 5% of the top quartile earners are women.

Where you should want to work as a woman may depend on your field. Traders tend to receive the bulk of the bonuses in finance while, for engineers, salary often makes up the bulk of total compensation. If you're in the latter camp, Jump Trading may be the destination for you. If you're in the former... maybe not.

