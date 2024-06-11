Discover your dream Career
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Goldman Sachs' intern acceptance rate fell nearly 30% this year

by Zeno Toulon
5 hours ago
Goldman Sachs' intern acceptance rate fell nearly 30% this year

Investment banking is a tough industry to get into, and Goldman Sachs is a tough investment bank to get into by that standard. And yet, somehow, it’s gotten even harder.

Statistics posted by a Goldman social media account showed that the bank had over 315,000 applicants to its 2024 summer internship roles, of which 2,600 became interns. That’s an acceptance rate of just 0.8% - which is a drop on the 1.27% we last knew about, from 2022.

A 0.8% acceptance rate for interns puts Goldman below JPMorgan’s intern acceptance rate of 0.9%. It also puts Goldman well below the industry average acceptance rate of 1.47%, according to information for 2024 from the Bristol Tracker.

Even so, it's easier to get into Goldman than other employers. Citadel has an acceptance rate closer to 0.5%. Blackstone had an acceptance rate of around 0.25% in 2023. Business Insider says hedge fund Point72 received over 30,000 applicants for a summer program that took a record 55 interns. That’s an acceptance rate of less than 0.18% by our count.

Getting into Goldman as an intern may also be easier than getting into Goldman has a whole. The firm's overall acceptance rate is even lower than for summer internships – it revealed last year that it received 300 applications for each of its open positions, an acceptance rate of 0.33%. 

So, how do you get into Goldman Sachs? It helps to produce the kind of CV Goldman's own recruiters like. We have broad CVs advice here. 

Zeno Toulon
